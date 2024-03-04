Police conduct mock exercise

MULTAN - The district police here on Sunday conducted a mock exercise at district courts to deal with any emergency like situation. A heavy police contin­gent led by ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir, Inspector Ab­dul Khaliq, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz squad teams participated in the mock exercise.

Civil Defence, PFSA, Bomb Disposal, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies also participated in the mock exercise. Multan police reached the spot within a few minutes after re­ceiving information about the terrorist attack at district Katchery during mock excise and special drills were conducted to clear the area from ter­rorists. Apart from the police, other agencies also responded on time by reaching the spot.

The objective of the mock exercise was to en­hance the capacity of the police and other depart­ments to ensure quick and effective response in case of emergency like situation.

PML-N WOMEN WING CONGRATULATESPM SHEHBAZ SHARIF

The women wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Scores of women workers of PML-N, under the leadership of Maqsooda Bibi assembled outside local press club and chanted slogans in support of their Party. The women workers also distributed sweets amongst the people. They stressed upon the government to pay immediate focus on infla­tion as it was the main issue of the masses. They hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would perform vital role in addressing the people’s problems.

45 POWER PILFERERS NETTEDIN MEPCO REGION

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 45 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Sunday. The MEPCO task force have raided at various places and got registered 18 new cases and caught four power pilferers red handed. Over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.