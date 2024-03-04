Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP calls for political unity, consensus

Our Staff Reporter
March 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a bid for political stability, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) urges unity across party lines as Asif Ali Zardari prepares for presidency.

In a joint statement issued by PPP leaders Usman Malik and Rao Khalid on Sunday, the importance of coop­eration among political parties was emphasised to uphold constitutional values and parliamentary suprem­acy. The PPP leaders asserted the party’s commitment to consensus-building, citing its adherence to constitutional knowledge, law, and democracy. As the government for­mation nears completion, the PPP anticipates Zardari’s presidency with a significant majority on March 9. The PPP leaders vowed to lead the charge for consensus and stability in Pakistan’s political landscape.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709517151.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024