PPP calls for political unity, consensus

LAHORE - In a bid for political stability, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) urges unity across party lines as Asif Ali Zardari prepares for presidency.

In a joint statement issued by PPP leaders Usman Malik and Rao Khalid on Sunday, the importance of coop­eration among political parties was emphasised to uphold constitutional values and parliamentary suprem­acy. The PPP leaders asserted the party’s commitment to consensus-building, citing its adherence to constitutional knowledge, law, and democracy. As the government for­mation nears completion, the PPP anticipates Zardari’s presidency with a significant majority on March 9. The PPP leaders vowed to lead the charge for consensus and stability in Pakistan’s political landscape.