President administers oath to PM-elect today

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi will administer oath to Shehbaz Sharif as 24th prime minis­ter of Pakistan today at Aiwan-e-Sadr at 3PM. Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony have been completed at the presidency and invitations have been sent to all top constitutional office hold­ers including Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Fiaz Esa, Speaker National Assem­bly Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. In addition, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Shar­if, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are also among the invitees. All four chief ministers and governors of the provinces have also been invited to the ceremony. Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Commit­tee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the Services Chiefs have also been invit­ed to attend the ceremony. Leaders of the ruling coali­tion parties in the National Assembly including MQM leaders are also invited. It’s pertinent to note here that President Dr. Arif Alvi will be administering the oath to Shehbaz as prime minister of Pakistan on the second time. Mr. Alvi de­spite differences with the previous PDM government 2020-2023 had adminis­tered the oath to Shehbaz Sharif as prime Minister on 11th April 2022. Now this would be the second time that Dr. Arif Alvi will be ad­ministering oath to Sheh­baz Sharif. The Judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of the High Courts are also invited in the oath taking ceremony. The ar­rangements are also being made for the live broadcast of the ceremony. It may be recalled here that Presi­dent Arif Alvi was reluctant to convene the first session of the National assembly on 29th, however, he gave approval to the summary sent by the caretaker gov­ernment at 11th hour with his reservation note.