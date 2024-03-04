Prince Andrew’s royal comeback marred with ‘new evidence’ in Epstein case

LONDON - Prince Andrew could not stop grinning widely as he was seen leading members of the royal family at the memorial service of the late King Constantine of Greece on Tuesday. However, that Cheshire smile might not stay on for long as new details regard­ing his abuse scandals are soon to be unveiled amid the bomb­shell case in the Jeffery Epstein case. On Thursday, Florida Gov­ernor Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing the release of grand jury testimony relating to the 2006 probe into Jeffery Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. It is understood that full details of claims that the disgraced Duke of York lobbied US authorities to accept Epstein’s plea deal in an underage prostitution case will be made public. Andrew was known to be friends with the convicted billionaire paedophile and ran a massive sex traffick­ing business. Epstein allegedly had big names involved which includes US political figures and former US presidents. King Charles brother himself has been accused of sexually assault­ing Virginia Giuffre, on multiple occasions when she was a mi­nor. He was stripped off of his military titles and patronages by Queen Elizabeth in 2022 for it.

Another one of Epstein’s victims said, or years, Andrew has evaded speaking to the FBI, instead giving his own ludicrous version of events to the BBC.” She continued, “Finally we will have a day of reckoning the Prince has long avoided. What more must it take for him to realise his friendship with Jeffrey will never go away? Speak up, man.” The new developments could potentially mean that Andrew’s return to royal duties could be made impossible.