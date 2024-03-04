Providing relief to masses will be govt’s top priority: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has said that providing relief to masses will be coalition government’s top priority. Addressing a news conference along with the PPP and MQM leaders at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif enjoyed the confidence of allied parties. Abbasi said they enjoyed the majority of the house. He maintained giving relief to the masses was their priority. PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani emphasized the importance of sitting together to address the problems faced by the country. MQM’s leader Amin-ul-Haque said the parliament was the forum to address the problems of people.