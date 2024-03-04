Providing relief to masses will be govt’s top priority: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has said that providing relief to masses will be coalition govern­ment’s top priority. Addressing a news conference along with the PPP and MQM leaders at the Parliament House in Islam­abad on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if enjoyed the confidence of al­lied parties. Abbasi said they enjoyed the majority of the house. He maintained giving relief to the masses was their priority. PPP leader Aijaz Hus­sain Jakhrani emphasized the importance of sitting together to address the problems faced by the country. MQM’s leader Amin-ul-Haque said the parlia­ment was the forum to address the problems of people.