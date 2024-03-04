PTI stages Sindh wide protests against ‘rigging’ in polls

KARACHI - In line with a call of party founder Imran Khan to protest against alleged rigging in Feb 8 elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf organised protest demonstrations, took out rallies and staged sit-ins outside press clubs across Sindh. Led by senior party leaders and legislators, the protest activities were held in major cities of the province with a major show outside the Karachi Press Club.

The Sindh chapter president of the party, Hal­eem Adil Sheikh, led the protest in rural towns and small cities of Sindh including Dhabeji, Gha­ro, Gujjo, Thatta, Jamshoro and Hyderabad. Ear­lier in the day Mr Sheikh left the city in a caravan to Sindh cities with a number of party workers and leaders.

He first stopped at Dhabeji where he addressed a protest demonstration attended by a large num­ber of people. “The nation has rejected all cases against Imran Khan,” he said. “Even Sindh which is falsely dubbed as Pakistani Peoples’ Party ‘stronghold’ has rejected the politics of corrup­tion and nepotism. We have won from all Sindh districts but the fake mandate was imposed through Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and the PPP. But the people have spoken out and no one can silence them.”