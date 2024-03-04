PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE - Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Sitara Nasar D/o Nasar Saeed in the subject of Biological Sciences (Mo­lecular Biology), Ume Farwa D/o Gh­ulam Haider Shah in the subject of Mathematics, Rabia Muazzam D/o Muhammad Muazzam in the subject of Chemistry, Shahid Nawaz S/o Mu­hammad Ijaz in the subject of Micro­biology & Molecular Genetics, Mian Muhammad Muddassar Nasir S/o Muhammad Yar Nasir in the sub­ject of Mathematics, Malik Siddique Mahmood S/o Malik Tariq Mahmood in the subject of Biochemistry, Tayyab Naseer S/o Naseer Amjad Kashif in the subject of Mathematics, Marvah Iqbal D/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies, Tiyyabah khan D/o Muhammad Jamil Khan in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathol­ogy) and Sumbal Sarwar D/o Muham­mad Sarwar in the subject of Microbi­ology & Molecular Genetics.