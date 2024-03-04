Punjab CM’s Ramazan Nigehban package gains applause on first day of launch

MULTAN - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s public welfare initiative, Ramazan Nigehban Package gains applause on the first day of its launch.
Government of Punjab has initiated the Ramazan Nigehban Package aimed at serving the underprivileged, marking a significant step towards addressing the needs of the vulnerable class.
The distribution of Ramazan Nigehban Packages at doorsteps in Multan division elicited expressions of joy from the residents, who extended positive gestures to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
Citizens hailed the Ramazan Nigehban Package as a remarkable departure from conventional methods, showcasing a government that is truly people-centric and compassionate.
This initiative has relieved them from the ordeal of standing in queues and waiting, as they now receive essential provisions directly at their doorstep. Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, assured that no stone will be left unturned in catering to the needs of the needy class, underscoring relentless efforts to translate governmental policies into tangible benefits for the public. Over 9 million underprivileged individuals in the division will receive ration bags, reflecting a commitment to inclusive growth and welfare, said Ms Khan.
Following the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Lahore administration has completed preparations for delivering ration to homes under the package, sources told APP.
A meeting was held in the Town Hall here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore division on Sunday, in which officers from various departments including Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider participated.
The top officials said the process of re-checking the lists was going on, preparations for delivering ration to every deserving person is complete.
On the orders of Punjab C Maryam Nawaz, the district administration is active on the deadline to remove the encroachments completely.
Govt to take measures to protect wildlife: CM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that provincial government would take comprehensive and effective measures to protect wildlife in Punjab.
In her message on World Wildlife Day 2024 on Sunday, the CM said the importance of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance cannot be underestimated. Realizing the importance of biodiversity, the Punjab government would take effective measures to bring environmental balance. Conservation of all kinds of wildlife from wild sheep found in Salt Range to ‘talurs’ of Cholistan and to the dolphins, is our top priority. Like entire Pakistan, nature has blessed Punjab with beautiful wildlife, the protection and promotion of which is our responsibility.”
“On World Wildlife Day, I pay tribute to the workers and organizations serving in this field” she concluded.
CM fulfils special youth’s wish
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took immediate action on the social media appeal of a 20-year-old special youth of Fort Abbas and fulfilled his wish.
On special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chunnar reached Ahmed Raza’s house and presented him an electronic wheelchair and gifts, said a handout issued here on Sunday.
On the request of Ahmad Raza, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also talked to him on a video call. The Chief Minister said,”Young people like Ahmad Raza are very special for us. Every special child of Punjab will be taken care of like my own children.”
PA Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chunnar said that Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured Ahmed Raza of a job on his request, and also gave him her contact number.