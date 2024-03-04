Punjab CM’s Ramazan Nigehban package gains applause on first day of launch

MULTAN - Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz’s public welfare initiative, Ramazan Nigehban Pack­age gains applause on the first day of its launch.

Government of Punjab has initi­ated the Ramazan Nigehban Pack­age aimed at serving the underpriv­ileged, marking a significant step towards addressing the needs of the vulnerable class.

The distribution of Ramazan Nige­hban Packages at doorsteps in Mul­tan division elicited expressions of joy from the residents, who extend­ed positive gestures to Chief Minis­ter Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Citizens hailed the Ramazan Nige­hban Package as a remarkable de­parture from conventional methods, showcasing a government that is tru­ly people-centric and compassionate.

This initiative has relieved them from the ordeal of standing in queues and waiting, as they now receive es­sential provisions directly at their doorstep. Commissioner Multan Di­vision, Maryam Khan, assured that no stone will be left unturned in catering to the needs of the needy class, under­scoring relentless efforts to translate governmental policies into tangible benefits for the public. Over 9 million underprivileged individuals in the di­vision will receive ration bags, reflect­ing a commitment to inclusive growth and welfare, said Ms Khan.

Following the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Lahore administration has complet­ed preparations for delivering ration to homes under the package, sourc­es told APP.

A meeting was held in the Town Hall here under the chairmanship of Com­missioner Lahore division on Sunday, in which officers from various depart­ments including Deputy Commission­er Rafia Haider participated.

The top officials said the process of re-checking the lists was going on, preparations for delivering ration to every deserving person is complete.

On the orders of Punjab C Maryam Nawaz, the district administration is active on the deadline to remove the encroachments completely.

Govt to take measures to protect wildlife: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that provincial gov­ernment would take comprehensive and effective measures to protect wildlife in Punjab.

In her message on World Wildlife Day 2024 on Sunday, the CM said the importance of wildlife in main­taining ecological balance cannot be underestimated. Realizing the im­portance of biodiversity, the Pun­jab government would take effective measures to bring environmental balance. Conservation of all kinds of wildlife from wild sheep found in Salt Range to ‘talurs’ of Cholistan and to the dolphins, is our top prior­ity. Like entire Pakistan, nature has blessed Punjab with beautiful wild­life, the protection and promotion of which is our responsibility.”

“On World Wildlife Day, I pay trib­ute to the workers and organizations serving in this field” she concluded.

CM fulfils special youth’s wish

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took immediate ac­tion on the social media appeal of a 20-year-old special youth of Fort Ab­bas and fulfilled his wish.

On special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pun­jab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speak­er Zaheer Chunnar reached Ahmed Raza’s house and presented him an electronic wheelchair and gifts, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

On the request of Ahmad Raza, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also talked to him on a video call. The Chief Min­ister said,”Young people like Ahmad Raza are very special for us. Every special child of Punjab will be taken care of like my own children.”

PA Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chun­nar said that Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured Ahmed Raza of a job on his request, and also gave him her contact number.