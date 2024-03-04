Punjab Government starts ‘Nigehban Ramazan Package’ from today

LAHORE - The Punjab government’s ‘Nigehban Ramazan Package’ will start from to­day (Monday) from Lahore, and the district administration has prepared lists for distribution of ration. Fol­lowing the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the admin­istration has completed preparations for delivering ration to homes under the package, sources told mediamen. A meeting was held in the Town Hall here under the chairmanship of Com­missioner Lahore division on Sunday, in which officers from various depart­ments including Deputy Commis­sioner Rafia Haider participated. The top officials said the process of re-checking the lists was going on, prep­arations for delivering ration to every deserving person is complete. On the orders of Punjab C Maryam Nawaz, the district administration is active on the deadline to remove the encroach­ments completely.