Punjab Police committed to prevent violence against women

LAHORE - According to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Police is fully committed to prevent violence against women and protecting their basic rights. In this regard, ASP Gulbarg Syeda Shehrbano issued a special mes­sage about the Punjab police’s re­cent measures for the protection of women. While expressing the com­mitment of police force ASP Syeda Shehrbano vowed that oppression of women is no more, any type of crime, discrimination, violence or abrogation of women rights is no longer accepted and allowed. ASP Syeda Shehrbano said that the pro­tection of the rights of female stu­dents, working ladies, housewives, mothers, sisters and daughters will be ensured. ASP Syeda Shehrbano further said that brutal criminals involved in gender based crimes will be brought to justice and strict­ly punished. ASP Syeda Shehrbano further said that women will be provided a safe environment so that they can play their important role in the development of the country.

PROCLAIMED OFFENDER WANTED FOR 20 YEARS ARRESTED

Punjab Police’s crackdown to ar­rest the dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders from various countries is continuing and Punjab Police achieved another significant success. Punjab Police arrested the dangerous proclaimed offender wanted for 20 years in the murder case from Saudi Arabia and extra­dited him back to Pakistan. This year, the total number of dangerous proclaimed offenders and fugitives arrested from abroad has reached 14. According to the details, pro­claimed offender Abid Hussain killed a citizen by firing in Sohdara police station in 2004, the accused went into hiding and fled abroad after the incident, Punjab Police Special Operation Cell team issued a red notice of the accused from In­terpol. The accused was traced and arrested from Saudi Arabia. After fulfilling the legal requirements, the proclaimed offender has been extradited back to Pakistan.IG Pun­jab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell team for arresting the dangerous pro­claimed offender. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar directed that the crimi­nal should be severely punished by completing the legal process soon.