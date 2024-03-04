Punjab Police committed to prevent violence against women

LAHORE - According to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Police is fully committed to prevent violence against women and protecting their basic rights. In this regard, ASP Gulbarg Syeda Shehrbano issued a special message about the Punjab police’s recent measures for the protection of women. While expressing the commitment of police force ASP Syeda Shehrbano vowed that oppression of women is no more, any type of crime, discrimination, violence or abrogation of women rights is no longer accepted and allowed. ASP Syeda Shehrbano said that the protection of the rights of female students, working ladies, housewives, mothers, sisters and daughters will be ensured. ASP Syeda Shehrbano further said that brutal criminals involved in gender based crimes will be brought to justice and strictly punished. ASP Syeda Shehrbano further said that women will be provided a safe environment so that they can play their important role in the development of the country.
PROCLAIMED OFFENDER WANTED FOR 20 YEARS ARRESTED
Punjab Police’s crackdown to arrest the dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders from various countries is continuing and Punjab Police achieved another significant success. Punjab Police arrested the dangerous proclaimed offender wanted for 20 years in the murder case from Saudi Arabia and extradited him back to Pakistan. This year, the total number of dangerous proclaimed offenders and fugitives arrested from abroad has reached 14. According to the details, proclaimed offender Abid Hussain killed a citizen by firing in Sohdara police station in 2004, the accused went into hiding and fled abroad after the incident, Punjab Police Special Operation Cell team issued a red notice of the accused from Interpol. The accused was traced and arrested from Saudi Arabia. After fulfilling the legal requirements, the proclaimed offender has been extradited back to Pakistan.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell team for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offender. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the criminal should be severely punished by completing the legal process soon.