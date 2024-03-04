Punjab Ramzan Package starts from March 4

The Punjab government is all set to initiate Ramzan Nighaban Package from March 4.

The district administration has finalised lists for the distribution of the ration.

The administration has completed arrangements for delivery of the ration at the doorstep of citizens under the package.

A meeting was held at the Town Hall under the chairmanship of Lahore Division commissioner where officers of various departments were present.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said the preparations for the delivery of ration to the deserving persons was completed.

Conversely, the district administration, on the order of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is active on the deadline of removing the encroachments.