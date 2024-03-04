Punjab schools facing shortage of teaching staff due to unchecked transfers

ISLAMABAD - Over 205 government colleges, male and female, in the province of Punjab have very low enroll­ments of students -- under 200, 100, and even 50 -- due to short­age of teaching staff resulting from unchecked transfers to big cities during the previous regimes.

According to well-placed sources, the higher education authorities have at last decided to take stock of the situation by seeking factors contributing to very low enrollment.

According to the information available with The Nation, a large number of government colleges (male & female) in the province were recording lower enrollments of students and some of them have even below 50 students on the college roll. Dera Ghazi Khan division has 23 government as­sociate colleges (GACs); 22 GACs in Bahawalpur division are short of students; 19 GACs in Faislabad; 38 GACs in Gujranwala; 10 GACs in the Lahore division; 15 GACs in the Multan division; 42 GACs in Rawalpindi division; 8 in Sahi­wal division; and 28 government colleges in Sargodha division are enlisted among the colleges hav­ing below 200 students. The de­partment has sought details of reasons for this failure and loss of financial resources.

It has been noticed by the edu­cational circles in the field that during the administrative con­trol of Shehbaz Sharif in 2016-17, in Punjab, a concerted drive was initiated by HED, and the principals were pressed hard to visit the secondary schools in the catchment areas to attract stu­dents for enrollment in their col­leges. While that government had gone an extra mile in dispatching the special secretary to every divisional headquarters to get first-hand information from the principals and directors to col­lect first hand information about missing facilities, staff availability and results of each and every col­lege. The special secretary, after getting first-hand information from the principals, directors, and deputy directors, used to re­solve the issues at the spot.

However, after 2018, the “un­abated and irrational” transfers of teachers from rural areas colleges to big cities have led to failure of academics there, com­mented an insider. He further told that the irrational transfers were not only continued during the peak days of academic ses­sions but the consent of the prin­cipal was even deleted and even the directorates were helpless in preventing computer gener­ated relieving/ joining of even single available teacher of vital subjects. It has also been learnt that some colleges were left with single person (principal) or a couple of teachers, the source requesting anonymity added.

He cited that during the She­hbaz Sharif days in Punjab, the freshly posted or transferred teachers once posted at a col­lege were bound to serve three years at least before choosing any fresh station. Additionally, the transfer of a single teacher was subject to the provision of his substitute. The power of transfers at local level were also available to directors to rational­ize teachers availability with the consent of principals concerned, the sources revealed.

The introduction of so-called e-transfers by-passing the tenure restrictions, relieving/ joining through principals concerned and single teacher/ substitute; paved way for desertion of the colleges peopled with students.

The private academy ‘job-seek­ing’ teachers have been set free to choose colleges with nominal or little enrollments of their sub­jects and this led to accumulation of surplus or unwanted teachers in specific colleges in and around the big cities.

The education loving circles have urged upon the chief min­ister Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take measures for rationaliza­tion of teachers in the staff short colleges by making rural areas postings mandatory for big city settlers to boost academics in the rural areas colleges. They also suggested that most of the colleges were without the avail­able posts of computer teachers and health and physical teachers at all. They demanded that the postings of vital subject teachers be made possible by adopting a comprehensive policy.