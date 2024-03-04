Quetta records coldest night of current winter season

QUETTA - Balo­chistan’s capital, experienced its coldest night of the ongo­ing winter season, record­ing a temperature drop to -5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Water in pipelines and roads started to freeze as a cold breeze was blowing across Quetta. The majority of Balochistan province’s areas were under the grip of a cold­wave. Meanwhile, the sky is now clear in Quetta and adjoining areas after heavy rainfall. The weather on Sat­urday remained rainy with thunderstorms, and heavy snowfall across Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, Islamabad, north­ern Punjab, and Balochistan. Similarly, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan braced for heavy rains and snow. Authorities advised citizens to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay tuned to weather updates from reli­able sources. Emergency ser­vices are on high alert, ready to respond to any emergen­cies arising from the adverse weather conditions.