Rain, snow likely in KP hilly areas

PESHAWAR - Cold weather, rain, and snow at the hilly areas are likely in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Sunday.
Giving details about the unforeseen weather, the official said that snowfall on the mountains while there is a possibility of hailstorms in some districts as well and warned of landslides and road closures may occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad due to rain and snowfall.
During last 24 hours, the highest rainfall has been recorded in Timaragarh with 138mm while in Dir it has recorded 131mm, according to the Meteorological Department official.
He said 115mm of rain was recorded in Malam Jabba, 102mm in Takhtbhai, 110mm in Saidu Sharif, 110mm in Chitral and 90mm in Peshawar. The maximum snowfall was 26 inches in Kalam, 27 inches in Chitral and 17 inches in Malam Jabba, the official disclosed.
He said the lowest temperature was recorded in Kalam and Meer Khani at minus 4 and minus 1 in Dir,
Malam Jabba, Darosh and Chitral recorded zero, Parachinar 2, Saidu Sharif 6 and Peshawar 10 centigrade.
School closed due to rough weather in Lower Chitral
District Administration Lower Chitral, keeping in view the safety of students and teachers under the prevailing weather conditions and heavy snowfall extended closure of public and private schools till March 9, 2024.
The decision was made after consultation with Education Department, said a notification issued here on Sunday.
Relief activities continue in Mardan
The district administration Mardan on Sunday directed to contact the district administration immediately in case of any kind of damage or any emergency in any area due to recent rains across the district.
In a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, the affected people are advised to contact the district administration control room number 09379230048 or Assistant Commissioner Mardan on phone number 09379230701, Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai on phone number 0937553303, Assistant Commissioner Katlang on phone number 0937575500 and Assistant Commissioner Garhi Kapura has been asked to call the phone number 09379230326 to give the details so that immediate action will be taken on your call.