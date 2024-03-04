Rain, snow likely in KP hilly areas

PESHAWAR - Cold weather, rain, and snow at the hilly areas are likely in most dis­tricts of the province, an official of the Meteoro­logical Department said here on Sunday.

Giving details about the unforeseen weather, the official said that snowfall on the mountains while there is a possibility of hailstorms in some dis­tricts as well and warned of landslides and road closures may occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shang­la, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad due to rain and snowfall.

During last 24 hours, the highest rainfall has been recorded in Timar­agarh with 138mm while in Dir it has recorded 131mm, according to the Meteorological Depart­ment official.

He said 115mm of rain was recorded in Malam Jabba, 102mm in Takhtb­hai, 110mm in Saidu Sha­rif, 110mm in Chitral and 90mm in Peshawar. The maximum snowfall was 26 inches in Kalam, 27 inches in Chitral and 17 inches in Malam Jabba, the official disclosed.

He said the lowest tem­perature was recorded in Kalam and Meer Khani at minus 4 and minus 1 in Dir,

Malam Jabba, Darosh and Chitral recorded zero, Parachinar 2, Saidu Sharif 6 and Peshawar 10 centigrade.

School closed due to rough weather in Lower Chitral

District Administration Lower Chitral, keeping in view the safety of stu­dents and teachers un­der the prevailing weath­er conditions and heavy snowfall extended clo­sure of public and pri­vate schools till March 9, 2024.

The decision was made after consultation with Education Department, said a notification issued here on Sunday.

Relief activities continue in Mardan

The district adminis­tration Mardan on Sun­day directed to contact the district administra­tion immediately in case of any kind of damage or any emergency in any area due to recent rains across the district.

In a statement issued by Deputy Commis­sioner Mardan Muham­mad Fayyaz Khan Sher­pao, the affected people are advised to contact the district administra­tion control room num­ber 09379230048 or As­sistant Commissioner Mardan on phone num­ber 09379230701, As­sistant Commission­er Takhtbhai on phone number 0937553303, Assistant Commissioner Katlang on phone num­ber 0937575500 and As­sistant Commissioner Garhi Kapura has been asked to call the phone number 09379230326 to give the details so that immediate action will be taken on your call.