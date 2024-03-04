Ready to sit with Opp for country’s sake: Khawaja Asif

Ahsan Iqbal says economic revival top priority of PML-N.3.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on winning the election of Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Talking to media at Parliament House, he termed the prime minister’s address a historic one which had covered all the topics to facilitate the deprived segment of the country. Khawaja Asif said that after the formation of the coalition government, the massive legislation would be done in the Parliament which was the best forum to address the genuine issues of the masses. The coalition government would effectively work for sustainable development and the welfare of people.
To a query, he said, “we are ready to sit with opposition for the betterment of the country besides to resolve the national issues in larger interest as well.” Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali on Sunday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address in the National Assembly would open new era of prosperity to bring change in the lifestyle of the common man. Talking to media at Parliament House, he said the prime minister’s speech would also usher a new hope for the poor segment of society, adding that it would provide maximum relief to the people of country.
He said in the past, the PML-N governments had done immense development work such as launching China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and constructing motorway networks in the country. Abid Sher said the journey of uplift and economic stability would start now despite of several challenges and difficulties. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would witness the highest economic turnaround during this tenure. Replying to a question, he said no talks would be carried out with those nefarious elements allegedly involved in the May 9 massacre. Secretary General and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government. Talking to the official news channel, he said PML-N has a comprehensive plan to get the country out of this quagmire, increase the country’s resources, production and tax collection. The country will be putted back on the track of development, he added. Encouraging the Pakistanis living abroad, Ahsan Iqbal said that they were the country’s assets and they always played an important role in its development.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, extended warm felicitations to President of PML(N), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on his successful election as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s successful election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time reflects the confidence that leaders of the coalition political parties and Members of the National Assembly have in his leadership abilities.