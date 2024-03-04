Ready to sit with Opp for country’s sake: Khawaja Asif

Ahsan Iqbal says economic revival top priority of PML-N.3.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday congratulated Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif on winning the election of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Talking to media at Parliament House, he termed the prime minister’s address a historic one which had cov­ered all the topics to facilitate the de­prived segment of the country. Khawa­ja Asif said that after the formation of the coalition government, the massive legislation would be done in the Parlia­ment which was the best forum to ad­dress the genuine issues of the masses. The coalition government would ef­fectively work for sustainable develop­ment and the welfare of people.

To a query, he said, “we are ready to sit with opposition for the bet­terment of the country besides to resolve the national issues in larger interest as well.” Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) se­nior leader Abid Sher Ali on Sunday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address in the Na­tional Assembly would open new era of prosperity to bring change in the lifestyle of the common man. Talking to media at Parliament House, he said the prime minister’s speech would also usher a new hope for the poor segment of society, add­ing that it would provide maximum relief to the people of country.

He said in the past, the PML-N gov­ernments had done immense develop­ment work such as launching China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and constructing motorway networks in the country. Abid Sher said the journey of uplift and economic sta­bility would start now despite of sev­eral challenges and difficulties. He ex­pressed the hope that Pakistan would witness the highest economic turn­around during this tenure. Replying to a question, he said no talks would be carried out with those nefarious ele­ments allegedly involved in the May 9 massacre. Secretary General and se­nior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government. Talking to the official news channel, he said PML-N has a comprehensive plan to get the country out of this quagmire, increase the country’s resources, pro­duction and tax collection. The coun­try will be putted back on the track of development, he added. Encouraging the Pakistanis living abroad, Ahsan Iqbal said that they were the country’s assets and they always played an im­portant role in its development.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, extended warm felicitations to President of PML(N), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on his suc­cessful election as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s successful election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time reflects the confidence that leaders of the coalition political parties and Mem­bers of the National Assembly have in his leadership abilities.