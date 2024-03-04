Robbers kill security guard in Karachi

KARACHI - A security guard of a travel agency was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Gizri area, police said on Sunday.

As per details, unknown armed robbers reached the travel agency office with mugging intention but faced resistance from the security guard.

The police said that the suspects opened fire on the guard, killing him on the spot. The armed rob­bers easily managed to es­cape after killing the secu­rity guard.

The concerned police reached the spot and initi­ated the probe. The crime scene unit has also been called to the spot.

Earlier on February 27, a 70-year-old man has been killed by robbers upon re­sistance in the Nazimabad area of Karachi on Tuesday.

The man identified as Muhammad Iqbal was in­tervened by the robbers who opened fire on him when he resisted the mug­ging attempt. The man was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was de­clared dead.

Street Crimes in Karachi

It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector Gen­eral of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar conceded that during the last two months, 23 people were killed dur­ing robberies, 3953 mobile phones, 46 four-wheelers, and 1537 two-wheelers were snatched.

Giving a presentation to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Febru­ary 28, the IGP said that street crimes are high with­in the limits of 22 police stations in Karachi. The CM directed the IGP to provide him with a list of 22 vul­nerable police stations in terms of street crime and identify the hotspots so that special focus could be given to them.