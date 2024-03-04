Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senate passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Senate passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Gaza
Web Desk
9:17 PM | March 04, 2024
National

The Senate passed a resolution against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians on Monday.

The resolution was presented by Senator Afnanullah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In the resolution, the senator stated, 'It is shameful for all of us that Muslim countries have armies but cannot provide food to our oppressed Palestinian brothers. This is a disgraceful situation, particularly for Muslim countries worldwide.”

Speaking on the resolution, senator Palwasha Khan remarked that people in Gaza were dying of hunger, and Israel bombed wherever people tried to hide.

She lamented that an American soldier burned himself alive in protest, and “it was regrettable that we couldn't organise even a single protest in Pakistan”.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709517151.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024