Senate passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

The Senate passed a resolution against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians on Monday.

The resolution was presented by Senator Afnanullah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In the resolution, the senator stated, 'It is shameful for all of us that Muslim countries have armies but cannot provide food to our oppressed Palestinian brothers. This is a disgraceful situation, particularly for Muslim countries worldwide.”

Speaking on the resolution, senator Palwasha Khan remarked that people in Gaza were dying of hunger, and Israel bombed wherever people tried to hide.

She lamented that an American soldier burned himself alive in protest, and “it was regrettable that we couldn't organise even a single protest in Pakistan”.