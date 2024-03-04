SHEC trains 85 university officials

KARACHI - The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC), conducted the second session of a workshop series. The session witnessed the participation of 30 physical participants from Sindh and 55 virtual participants from all over Pakistan, including Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The primary objective of the event was to discuss the guidelines and requirements prescribed in the new framework. SHEC official Saleem Uddin praised the workshop series, stating, “This initiative by JSMU-QEC in collaboration with Sindh HEC has played a crucial role in promoting quality assurance practices in higher education institutions. It reflects our dedication to fostering compliance and continuous improvement, ensuring the provision of quality education.”