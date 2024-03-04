Monday, March 04, 2024
SHEC trains 85 university officials

March 04, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC), con­ducted the second session of a workshop series. The session witnessed the par­ticipation of 30 physical participants from Sindh and 55 virtual participants from all over Pakistan, in­cluding Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The primary objective of the event was to discuss the guidelines and requirements prescribed in the new framework. SHEC official Saleem Ud­din praised the workshop series, stating, “This initia­tive by JSMU-QEC in col­laboration with Sindh HEC has played a crucial role in promoting quality assur­ance practices in higher education institutions. It reflects our dedication to fostering compliance and continuous improvement, ensuring the provision of quality education.”

