Shehbaz Sharif to start new era of economic prosperity, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - PML-N leader and spokesman Marriyum Aurang­zeb said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was set to become Prime Minister of Pakistan and with this historic moment, road to prosperity will start in the country which was ‘suspended’ by PTI gov­ernment in 2018. Talking to media outside the parliament house, Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that Shehbaz Sharif will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan within few hours. Without naming PTI, Marriyum Aurangzeb said a so-called political party was raising hue and cry like in the past. He said PML-N Prime Minister will bring peace and prosperity in the country. She pledged that PML-N government will create job opportunities for the youth. Today was a momentous day for the public of Pakistan. And new era of development, propen­sity will usher in the country. He claimed that She­hbaz Sharif got expertise in public services.