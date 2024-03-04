Sindh CM, Governor congratulate newly-elected PM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif. He said that Shahbaz Sharif was a senior parliamentarian and seasoned politician. He hoped that the country would progress in his tenure. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as the Prime Minister here on Sunday. He said that his election was a proof of the progress of the democratic process in the country. He hoped that the country would develop and progress in the leadership of the PM-elect Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif.