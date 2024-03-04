Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh CM, Governor congratulate newly-elected PM

APP
March 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif. He said that Shahbaz Sharif was a senior parliamen­tarian and seasoned politician. He hoped that the country would progress in his tenure. Mean­while, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as the Prime Minister here on Sunday. He said that his election was a proof of the progress of the democratic process in the country. He hoped that the country would develop and progress in the leadership of the PM-elect Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709505299.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024