Sindh CM, Governor congratulate newly-elected PM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif. He said that Shahbaz Sharif was a senior parliamen­tarian and seasoned politician. He hoped that the country would progress in his tenure. Mean­while, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as the Prime Minister here on Sunday. He said that his election was a proof of the progress of the democratic process in the country. He hoped that the country would develop and progress in the leadership of the PM-elect Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif.