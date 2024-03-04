Sindh, continues to shiver under cold spell for second consecutive day

KARACHI - The heart of Sindh, continues to shiver under the cold spell brought by the winds from Quetta for the second consecutive day. The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Early Warning Center recorded wind speeds of 27 kilometers per hour. While the wind intensity is expected to weaken by tonight, the cold wave is forecast to persist for the next 2-3 days. Tem­peratures are expected to drop by 8-10 degrees Cel­sius compared to normal levels. Sea breezes, which typically moderate Karachi’s climate, will remain inactive for the coming days, allowing north-easterly and easterly winds from Balochistan to prevail. The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to be between 10-12 degrees Celsius on Monday, March 4th, and 12-14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.