Monday, March 04, 2024
Sindh records 11 new migratory bird species

Agencies
March 04, 2024
KARACHI  -  The water bodies of Sindh wit­ness a visible increase in the flocks of migratory birds each year, with the provin­cial wildlife department re­cording 11 new species this year. According to the annual waterfowl census of 2023-2024, a total of 639,122 birds have been recorded at almost 30 spots, including Keenjhar Lake, Manchhar Lake, Hamal Lake, Haleji Lake, Rann of Kutch, Langh Lake and Nariri Lagoon. The survey team of the Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) conducted the annual cen­sus over a two-month pe­riod from January to Feb­ruary. The survey revealed 11 new species which were recorded in the province for the first time, including the Bar-headed Goose, Indian Spot-Billed Duck, Lesser Fla­mingo, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Oriental Darter, Asian Wool­ly Necked Stork, Red-naped Ibis, Black-headed Ibis, Black-necked Grebe, Indian Cormorant and Jack Snipe. The ‘World Wildlife Day’ is being celebrated on March 3 (Sunday) with the theme of ‘Connecting people.

