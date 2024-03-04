Monday, March 04, 2024
Sindhi Adabi Board to hold book fair from March 5

APP
March 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   A three-day book fair will be organized by Sindhi Adabi Board from 5th March to 7th March 2024. The Secretary Sindhi Board Gulbadan Jawed Mirza Informed here on Sun­day that Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ will inaugurate the book fair on Tuesday at 11am. She said that a condolence ref­erence would also be held in memory of Dr. Mum­taz Bhutto on 6th March (Wednesday) which will be presided over by Madam Nazeer Naz while Member Board of Governors Sarfar­az Rajar will be chief guest on the occasion.

