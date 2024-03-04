Singer-songwriter Raye makes history winning six Brit Awards

LONDON - It was Raye’s night as she made history at the Brit Awards, winning six of the seven prizes she was nominated for - beating Blur, Adele and Harry Styles’ record four wins at a single ceremony. She is also the first woman to win songwriter of the year. Collecting her prizes barefoot, she said: “The artist I was three years ago would not believe I’m in control - I’m my own boss.” Dua Lipa won best pop act while Kylie Minogue won the global icon award. Dua Lipa thanked her fans for “giving me this radical sense of confidence that I can do anything”. She also thanked her fa­ther and manager, Dukagjin Lipa, calling him her “Dadager Dougie”, adding: “I’m so grateful we get to do this together.” Raye’s first award, for song of the year for Escapism, was given to her by former subpostmistress Jo Hamilton, who was a victim of the Horizon IT scandal. She was joined on stage by the actress who played her in the recent ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Monica Dolan. Mrs Ham­ilton, who was falsely accused of steal­ing £36,000 from the Post Office, said on stage at London’s O2 arena: “I want to thank everyone in the country for the love and the support they have given the postmasters. “Please can you keep on supporting us because, despite what the government says, they’re not paying the postmasters.” Raye, clearly amazed and overwhelmed by her wins, took her grandmother Agatha on stage with her by the time she was collecting her sixth, to collect album of the year. It was pre­sented by her former headteacher from the Brits School, Stuart Worden. Raye, whose hit singles also include Cigarette, Second and Welcome to the Winter - had years of rejection from her record label before being freed from her contract, allowing her to keep the songs she had written. The singer-songwriter decided to release them herself, and her song Es­capism went viral on TikTok and then to number one. “You just don’t understand what this means to me,” the singer said between sobs. “I’m ugly crying on nation­al television. “All I ever wanted to be was an artist, and now I’m an artist with an al­bum of the year. Thank you so much, this is too much - come on Grandma, let’s go.” The show was presented by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp. Amfo, who was Raye’s “first radio play” on BBC Ra­dio 1 10 years ago, told the singer: “There is no such thing as an overnight success, I am so proud of you.” Raye also called for the music industry to “give song­writers master royalty costs”, saying: “It means if the songs win big, the writers get to win too - please allow that to hap­pen.” Best international artist was won by US singer-songwriter SZA, who man­aged to beat stars including the mighty Taylor Swift. Kylie, who has sold more than 80 million records globally, was the first female artist to score a number one album in five consecutive decades in the UK. As she collected her award, she said she would be “sobbing with Raye”. “It’s been 36 years and counting. What gets me is a love of music and connection with people,” she said. “There’s a part of me that’s still a 14-year-old girl dreaming of making music. Thank you to anyone who’s been part of my journey, you have my heart for ever and always.” She sang a medley of her hits with numerous outfits, appearing on a giant podium in a flow­ing PVC dress. She removed it to reveal a white dress and black thigh boots, as she joined her dancers at stage level.