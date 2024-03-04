Monday, March 04, 2024
Siraj demands election audit, labels government ‘fake’

JI leadeer accuses election machinery of not only stealing votes but also manipulating results | Calls for resignation of CEC

Agencies
March 04, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Sirajul Haq, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Paki­stan, has openly criticised the legitimacy of the current government, calling it a product of a fake election and results. Addressing the media, he emphasised the need for constitutional ad­herence by institutions for national stability. He highlighted the disarray with electoral forms, in­dicating discrepancies in the election process.

He pointed out the lack of genuine victory among the declared winners, pressing for an in­dependent judicial commission to audit the elec­tions. He accused the election machinery of not only stealing votes but also manipulating results, and called for the resignation of the Chief Elec­tion Commissioner, citing the theft of Jamaat-e-Islami’s mandate as a violation of electoral sanc­tity. His call for recognising the people’s decision underscores a deep rift in the political landscape, seeking a re-evaluation of the electoral process.

Agencies

