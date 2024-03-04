Siraj demands election audit, labels government ‘fake’

LAHORE - Sirajul Haq, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, has openly criticised the legitimacy of the current government, calling it a product of a fake election and results. Addressing the media, he emphasised the need for constitutional adherence by institutions for national stability. He highlighted the disarray with electoral forms, indicating discrepancies in the election process.
He pointed out the lack of genuine victory among the declared winners, pressing for an independent judicial commission to audit the elections. He accused the election machinery of not only stealing votes but also manipulating results, and called for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, citing the theft of Jamaat-e-Islami’s mandate as a violation of electoral sanctity. His call for recognising the people’s decision underscores a deep rift in the political landscape, seeking a re-evaluation of the electoral process.