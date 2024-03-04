Strict crackdown against kite flying launched across Punjab

LAHORE - Strict crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing by Police teams is underway across the province, in continuation of which, 3045 cases have been registered under the Anti-Kite Flying Act this year and 2770 violators have been arrested. 3 lakh 10 thousand 464 kites, thousands of spinning wheels and metal strings have also been recovered from the possession of these accused. Spokesperson Punjab Po­lice said that 550 cases of kite flying were registered in Lahore this year, 554 people were arrested. 13198 kites, 3932 spinning wheels, metal strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, 521 cases of air firing and display of weapons were registered in the province this year and 495 accused were arrested. 7798 cases of illegal weapons were registered in all dis­tricts and 6263 accused were arrested. 337 Kalashnikovs, 574 rifles, 666 guns, 6436 pistols, 86 carbines and thousands of bul­lets were recovered from the possession of these accused. Spokesman Punjab Police further said that 06 culprits were arrested while registering 06 cases of aerial firing in Lahore, 2117 cases of illegal weapons were registered in Lahore and 1767 ac­cused were arrested, 149 rifles, 30 Ka­lashnikovs, 72 guns, 1814 pistols, more than 13 thousand bullets were recovered. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to strengthen the crackdown against kite flying, aerial firing and weapons display. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that strict action should be taken against the law violaters who endanger the precious human lives by their activities.