SU to host its 1st TEDx conference today

JAMSHORO - The Sindh University’s In­stitute of Business Admin­istration (IBA) will organise its first TEDx conference today, says a press release. According to co-patron of the team TEDx and director of IBA, Prof Dr Imamuddin Khoso, the event scheduled for March 5 will prove to be an intellectual extrava­ganza, leaving attendees captivated and inspired. He said the thought-provoking gathering would feature an array of dynamic speakers, each offering their unique perspectives on a wide range of subjects, from ed­ucation to environmental preservation.

He said the TEDx Uni­versity of Sindh would be an event full of wisdom, inspiration, productivity and entertainment, adding that Qawwali, Mushaira and musical band performanc­es would also be the part of the conference. On the other hand, the university’s spokesman termed the con­ference being organised under a license from the US-based company a mile­stone for the varsity. The TEDx University of Sindh would help empower ideas and celebrate freedom of thoughts, he said. SU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mu­hammad Siddique Kalhoro would address the inaugu­ral ceremony, setting the tone for a day filled with in­tellectual stimulation.

The TEDx SU 2024 is offi­cially licensed by TED, after ensuring strict adherence to TEDx standards and guide­lines. TED stands for “Tech­nology, Entertainment and Design” — three broad sub­ject areas that are collective­ly shaping our world. But a TEDx conference is broader still, showcasing important research and ideas from all disciplines and exploring how they connect, says the press release.