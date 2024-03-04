SU to host its 1st TEDx conference today

JAMSHORO - The Sindh University’s Institute of Business Administration (IBA) will organise its first TEDx conference today, says a press release. According to co-patron of the team TEDx and director of IBA, Prof Dr Imamuddin Khoso, the event scheduled for March 5 will prove to be an intellectual extravaganza, leaving attendees captivated and inspired. He said the thought-provoking gathering would feature an array of dynamic speakers, each offering their unique perspectives on a wide range of subjects, from education to environmental preservation.
He said the TEDx University of Sindh would be an event full of wisdom, inspiration, productivity and entertainment, adding that Qawwali, Mushaira and musical band performances would also be the part of the conference. On the other hand, the university’s spokesman termed the conference being organised under a license from the US-based company a milestone for the varsity. The TEDx University of Sindh would help empower ideas and celebrate freedom of thoughts, he said. SU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would address the inaugural ceremony, setting the tone for a day filled with intellectual stimulation.
The TEDx SU 2024 is officially licensed by TED, after ensuring strict adherence to TEDx standards and guidelines. TED stands for “Technology, Entertainment and Design” — three broad subject areas that are collectively shaping our world. But a TEDx conference is broader still, showcasing important research and ideas from all disciplines and exploring how they connect, says the press release.