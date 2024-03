A one-year-old girl lost her life and her mother suffered injuries when a swing they were standing beside hit them in Lahore's Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park the other day.

Meerab Zafar was playing in the park with her mother. Suddenly, she was hit by a swing and died on the spot.

Her mother suffered injuries after being hit by the swing.

Police have registered a case against contractor Jamshed and project director Imran.

The injured woman was shifted to hospital. Further investigation is under way.