Monday, March 04, 2024
Teenager drowns in pond while making TikTok video

Agencies
March 04, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

TOBA TEK SINGH   -   A teenager drowned in pond while making TikTok video here on Sunday, res­cue sources said. According to details, an 18-year-old TikToker Ahmed s/o Abbas hailing from Garden Town Jhang Road Toba Tek Singh along with his friend Nisar Ali s/o Muhammad Sarwar visited a pond near Divi­sional Public School and Col­lege. The teenager asked his friend to shoot video when he will jump into the pond. Ahmed, 18, jumped into the pond but could not come out and after passage of 20 min­utes Nisar Ali made an emer­gency call to control room of rescue. The divers of rescue reached the scene and after an operation of more than half an hour pulled out the body of Ahmed from pond and shifted it to DHQ Hospi­tal Toba Tek Singh. 

