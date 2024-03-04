Teenager student killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH - A tragic accident oc­curred as a speeding bus hit two motorcycles, caus­ing the death of a teenage student and injuring four others Near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Sunday. Accord­ing to details, an overspeed­ing bus hit two motorcycles near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in which a 13-year-old stu­dent named Khubaib died on the spot while four oth­ers including a student sus­tained injuries. The injured were shifted to tehsil head­quarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed from where two critical injured were re­ferred to Nishtar Hospital Multan. The heirs of the vic­tims staged a protest against the transport company.