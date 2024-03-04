Monday, March 04, 2024
Two robbers killed in police encounter

Agencies
March 04, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALNAGAR  -  Two dangerous rob­bers involved in serious incidents were killed on Sunday during police en­counter near Daulatpur. Their bodies were sent to the district hospital for a postmortem. The police were taking the arrested suspects for recovery when four unknown suspects attempted to free the ac­cused from the police cus­tody near Daulatpur. As a result, the accused Waseem Sheikh and Shafqat Sanul were shot dead by their ac­complices. The deceased bandits were involved in several serious incidents, including murder and rob­bery. The bodies of the rob­bers were transferred to the district hospital.

Agencies

