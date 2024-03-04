Two suspects held for killing citizens during muggings

KARACHI - The Gabol Town and Sharafi Goth police have solved the mur­der cases of two citizens who were killed by muggers a few days ago. One suspect was arrested in connection with a security guard’s murder re­ported on February 27 in the Gabol town police limits. Af­ter a police encounter on Fri­day night, Zia was arrested in an injured condition and re­vealed his involvement in the murder of the guard. At 7:30 pm on February 27, Zia along with his accomplice Nasrul­lah stopped a citizen riding a motorcycle in Sector 16B of Buffer Zone to rob him. The citizen resisted and took out his pistol. At this, the rob­bers opened fire, killing the security guard. A case was registered at the Gabol Town Police Station. Moreover, the accused was wanted by the District Central police in sev­eral other street crime cases. Separately, Malir’s Sharafi Goth police arrested a rob­ber for killing a citizen for putting up resistance dur­ing a robbery. Sajjad alleg­edly killed a citizen during a robbery, and the 22 bore rifle used in the offence was found on him at the time of his arrest. The suspect told interrogators that he along with his accomplice killed citizen near the Malir river during robbery resistance. A case was registered at the Sharafi Goth police station. Sharafi Goth police started an investigation on technical grounds and arrested Sajjad.