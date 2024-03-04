‘Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses’

HYDERABAD - The management of Vocational Training Center (Girls) Qasimabad has announced that admissions in different technical courses have been started.

Talking to APP at Vocational Training Center Qasimabad here the other day, Principal of Govern­ment Vocational Training Centre (Girls) Naila Bhutto said that the Centre was disseminating voca­tional training in Giii/Gii Courses in 6 disciplines including Dress Making, Computer Operator, Tai­loring and Dress Making, Hand Em­broidery Machine Embroidery and Mehndi. She said that besides these courses, the Centre was also offer­ing National Vocational Certificate (Level23 and 4 level) Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) in Beauty Therapy, Com­puter Operator, Computer Graphic (Print and Motion) Dress Making Fashion Designing, Chef De Partie, Cooking and Textile Designing. She said that admissions were open on a first come first serve basis and admission fees were very nominal. However, she added that the trend of joining vocational training was low as compared to general educa­tion courses and could be afforded by the young aspirant students but, they prefer private institutions for vocational training whose monthly fees were so high.

On this occasion, Administra­tive Officer Sikandar Joyo urged the young girls to join Vocational Training Centre for Girls at the ide­al and easily accessible location of Qasimabad for all.

Joyo said that STEVTA was highly supporting the Center equipped with the latest machines being provided by the UNDP. He re­quested the philanthropists par­ticularly, the non governmental or­ganization (NGOs) to assist these vocational centers for setting up monetary counters for helping de­serving aspirant girls candidates to acquire vocational training.