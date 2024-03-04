Who would become President of Pakistan, final decision on March 9

The presidential election in Pakistan is scheduled for March 9, where the two main contenders Asif Ali Zardari, the President of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the Chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) are vying for the prestigious office.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called for a joint session of Parliament.On March 9 The National Assembly Secretary has issued a notification for the joint session.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for candidates vying for the role of President of Pakistan is taking place today (Monday). The final list of eligible candidates will be released on March 5 (Tuesday).

Asif Ali Zardari's nomination papers have been approved after scrutiny, making him eligible to contest for the coveted presidential seat. However, Mahmood Khan Achakzai's nomination papers have not been approved yet, as reservations have been raised against them.

The voting for the presidential position will be conducted simultaneously at the Senate, national assembly, and four provincial assemblies. The voting will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on March 9.