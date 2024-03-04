Women showcase tech skills at WTQ

KARACHI - More than 1200 women in tech­nology from across Pakistan com­peted, learned, networked and showcased their tech talents at the 8th edition of Women Tech Quest (WTQ), a statement said on Sunday. WTQ, an initiative of 10Pearls University, is a platform for women to evaluate and dis­play their tech skills, gain recog­nition, and win cash prizes and exposure. It also features speaker sessions and workshops by ac­complished female profession­als who share their insights and experiences to inspire and guide aspiring tech women.

The competition, which has been running since 2017, has re­cently expanded to Costa Rica, Latin America, as part of its global outreach. This move reflects its dedication to fostering innovation and diversity, and providing wom­en with opportunities to excel in the field of technology.

“This marks our 8th consecu­tive year of successfully hosting Women Tech Quest. As one of our flagship initiatives for women’s empowerment, WTQ has initiated and propelled the careers of over 6000 women, bolstered Pakistan’s talent pool, and provided women with a platform to enhance their visibility,” said Syeda Sana Hus­sain, Head of People & Programs – EMEA at 10Pearls.

The competition consisted of three categories: Coding, Test­ing, and Design. In each category, there were two levels: Profession­al and Student. The participants had to solve a series of problems, assess their database and auto­mation skills, or address a UI/UX challenge, depending on their chosen category.

Each city produced six winners, resulting in 18 winners in total. The winners were awarded cash prizes and shields, while all par­ticipants received swag kits and certificates of participation.