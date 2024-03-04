World Obesity Day sheds light on Pakistan’s battle against trans-fatty acids

KARACHI - World Obesity Day high­lights Pakistan’s battle against trans-fatty acids (iT­FAs), with over 50% over­weight due to related ail­ments as the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign advo­cates iTFAs regulation, led by the government, to com­bat health issues like car­diovascular diseases. “Over 50% of Pakistan’s popula­tion is currently overweight, leading to various harmful health issues.” This informa­tion was shared in a press release by TRANSFORM Pakistan’s coalition partners on World Obesity Day being observed on Monday (March 4). Recent studies have shown a disturbing correla­tion between the increasing incidence of obesity in Paki­stan and the widespread consumption of foods high in trans fats. These harmful iTFAs are commonly found in processed and fast foods, snacks, and cooking oils. Since last year, the TRANS­FORM Pakistan campaign has been at the forefront, ad­vocating for the regulation of iTFAs to create a healthier and safer dietary landscape for all Pakistanis.