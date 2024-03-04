World Obesity Day sheds light on Pakistan’s battle against trans-fatty acids

KARACHI - World Obesity Day highlights Pakistan’s battle against trans-fatty acids (iTFAs), with over 50% overweight due to related ailments as the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign advocates iTFAs regulation, led by the government, to combat health issues like cardiovascular diseases. “Over 50% of Pakistan’s population is currently overweight, leading to various harmful health issues.” This information was shared in a press release by TRANSFORM Pakistan’s coalition partners on World Obesity Day being observed on Monday (March 4). Recent studies have shown a disturbing correlation between the increasing incidence of obesity in Pakistan and the widespread consumption of foods high in trans fats. These harmful iTFAs are commonly found in processed and fast foods, snacks, and cooking oils. Since last year, the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign has been at the forefront, advocating for the regulation of iTFAs to create a healthier and safer dietary landscape for all Pakistanis.