Monday, March 04, 2024
World Wildlife Day observed

Staff Reporter
March 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The World Wildlife Day was marked across the globe, and in Pakistan as well on Sunday. The day was observed to appreciate many beautiful and diverse species of wild fauna and flora and to increase awareness of the benefits that people derive from their survival. This year, the theme of World Wildlife Day is “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation”. In this connection Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message, underlined the importance of wildlife and said that maintaining ecological balance could not be under­estimated. Realising the importance of biodiversity, the Punjab government would take effective measures to bring environmental balance. Conservation of all kinds of wildlife from wild sheep found in Salt Range to ‘talurs’ of Cho­listan and to the dolphins, is our top priority, she added.

Staff Reporter

