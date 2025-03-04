16 killed, 1,299 injured in February road accidents

Rawalpindi - As many as 16 people lost their lives and 1,299 were injured in road accidents in Rawalpindi during February, according to a statement by Rescue 1122.

The figures shared by the rescuers revealed that among the injured, 569 sustained serious injuries, while 730 suffered minor injuries. A total of 1,204 road accidents were reported to the emergency service last month. Out of the 1,315 victims, 1,124 were men and 191 women.

Over-speeding, reckless driving, wrong turns, and tyre bursts were cited as the major causes of the accidents. The highest number of victims belonged to the 11 to 40 age group.

In January 2025, 1,427 accidents were reported, resulting in 19 deaths and injuries to 1,616 people, including 718 with severe injuries and 879 with minor injuries. Among the victims, 1,368 were men and 248 women.

In 2024, a total of 17,520 road accidents were reported, affecting 17,848 people. Among them, 15,003 were men and 2,845 women. The accidents claimed 190 lives, left 7,645 seriously injured, and caused 10,013 minor injuries. Rescue 1122 received a total of 507,478 calls last year, including 70,068 related to emergencies and accidents.