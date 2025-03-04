44pc increase in KPRA tax collection

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has continued its tradition of collecting additional revenue in February.

According to KPRA statistics, there has been a 44% increase in tax collection from July to February, which is significantly higher than the 28% increase recorded by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Muzzammil Aslam stated that this achievement is particularly noteworthy given that the country’s GDP growth has stalled. He expressed optimism that the province will surpass its full-year target comprehensively.