Afghan commander involved in militant attacks in Pakistan killed

ISLAMABAD - The infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan into Pakistan is continuing as the identity of another terrorist involved in a terror attack in Pakistan has been emerged as Afghan citizen after investigation. According to security sources, there has been a gradual increase in the involvement of Afghan terrorists in terror incidents in Pakistan. On 28th February, the security forces killed 14 terrorists in a raid at Ghulam Khan Kalay. Among those killed were Afghan terrorists.

According to the security sources, many Afghan civilians, under the guise of seeking medical treatment or education in Pakistan, often fall into the trap of Fitnah Al Khawarij. A significant number of Afghan terrorists are also voluntarily joining Fitnah Al Khawarij. Officials of the Afghan interim government, including former commanders of Tehreek Taliban Afghanistan, have close links with terrorist organizations including Fitnah Al Khawarij. Defence experts said the presence of modern weapons with Fitnah Al Khawarij is clear evidence of the alliance between the Afghan Taliban and Fitnah Al Khawarij. They said Afghanistan has become a breeding ground for all kinds of terrorists. The defence experts said interim Afghan government should focus on the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people, rather than being involved in terrorism in Pakistan.