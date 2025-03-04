Amjad Pervaiz appointed as Punjab’s advocate general

The Punjab government has appointed Supreme Court lawyer Amjad Pervaiz as its new advocate general.

A notification issued by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department confirmed that Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan made the appointment in the “public interest.”

Pervaiz has represented several high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, and PTI leader Moonis Elahi.

Previously, he served as the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) lawyer in the £190 million corruption case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.