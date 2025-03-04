APPDA calls off planned strike after govt’s assurance

ISLAMABAD - The All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (APPDA) has called off its planned strike following the government assurance that deregulation of oil prices will not affect their profit margin and action will be taken against smuggled Iranian oil.

The All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (APPDA) has called off its today’s (Tuesday) strike following successful talks with the government, said spokesperson of APPDA, Nauman Ali Butt here on Monday.

The talks held between Petroleum Division and APPDA resulted in key assurances for the dealers.

Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik along with the secretary of petroleum, and officials from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) participated in the talks.

According to APPDA spokesperson, the government assured that deregulation of petroleum prices would not impact dealers’ profit margins.

Similarly, the petroleum minister pledged to take strict action against the smuggling of Iranian oil and confirmed discussions with law enforcement agencies to curb illegal fuel trade.

The petroleum dealers opposed the government’s proposed deregulation of oil prices and demanded that their input be fully considered in the decision-making process. The petroleum minister assured that all stakeholders would be consulted before finalizing any policy on deregulation

It is noteworthy, on February 23, the association had threatened nationwide strike over oil price deregulation and given 10 days to review its proposed decision. The deadline was completing on 4th of March. The association had said that the deregulation of oil pricing would lead to a foreign company taking total control of lifeline energy, which is equivalent to economic suicide.

Hassan Shah, the association’s spokesperson, had told the petroleum dealers that giving a powerful Saudi oil company complete control over Pakistan’s precarious oil market without consulting stakeholders is not in the country’s best interests.

The deregulation of lubricants and HOBC (High Octane Blending Component) has not benefitted consumers in any way, but it has resulted in a cartelizing oligopoly, he said.