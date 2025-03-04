At least 25 dead in another Bolivia bus crash

La Paz - At least 25 people were killed and 26 injured in Bolivia on Monday when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine after colliding with a pick-up truck, investigators said. The crash was the second in days in southern Potosi department to claim dozens of lives -- and the third in just a month. On Saturday, at least 37 people died when a bus heading to the Oruro Carnival, one of the biggest festivals in Latin America, collided with another bus near the city of Uyuni. Monday’s accident took place around 90 kilometers (60 miles) north of the city of Potosi and also involved Oruro festival-goers -- this time people leaving the Andean city after the weekend carnival. Investigators said they suspected the driver of the truck of causing the collision by crossing lanes into oncoming traffic, ramming headlong with the bus. The pickup driver was taken into custody in hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries, police spokesman Limberth Choque told AFP. The public prosecutor’s office said he was being investigated for possible homicide and causing serious injury.