ATCs had authority to reject commanding officer’s request: SC judge

ISLAMABAD - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday noted that Section 94 of the Ar-my Act applies only to those under the Army Act, and after the Anti-Terrorism Court’s decision, the sus-pects fall under the said law.

A seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan con-ducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on trial of civilians by mili-tary courts.

During the hearing, Faisal Siddiqi, representing the members of the civil society, contended that the core issue was not how 105 suspects had been selected for military trial but whether the law allowed military trials at all.

Justice Amin noted that the transfer of suspects was a matter of record and asked whether the lawyer had challenged Section 94 of the Army Act. Faisal responded that at the time of the suspects’ custody, their crimes had not yet been determined, and that the unlimited discretionary power granted under Section 94 had also been challenged. He argued that a commanding officer initiates a handover request under Section 94, and that the officer making the decision has unlimited authority, unlike the prime minister, who has lim-ited powers. He stressed that there should be a structured framework for such powers.

At this, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi questioned whether police investigations were slower compared to military trials and asked if sufficient evidence existed at the time of the suspects’ handover. Siddiqi re-plied that the presence or absence of evidence was not the issue, but rather the absolute authority in trans-ferring suspects.

Here, Justice Mandokhail asked whether an ATC had the authority to reject a handover request. To which, Siddiqi responded in affirmation. Justice Amin then remarked that such a defence on the suspects’ behalf could have been pursued before the ATC or in an appeal.

Meanwhile, Justice Mazhar asked whether the court had decided on the commanding officer’s request without notifying the suspects.

Justice Mandokhail pointed out that Section 94 applies only to those under the Army Act, and after the ATC’s decision, the suspects fell under the said law. He remarked that the ATCs also had the authority to reject the commanding officer’s request.

Faisal argued that the decision to conduct a court-martial was supposed to be made before the suspects’ custody, questioning how a handover could occur without a prior court-martial decision.

Justice Rizvi asked whether the request for custody by the commanding officer provided any reasons. Fai-sal informed the bench that no reason had been mentioned in the commanding officer’s request.

However, Justice Naeem intervened, saying that the reasons had been stated in the request, specifically citing offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Justice Mandokhail noted that the procedure for registering a complaint under the Official Secrets Act is clearly outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure, which requires a magistrate to record a statement and decide whether an investigation is necessary.

Faisal maintained that the complaint could be in a case’s form and that only the federal government can lodge a complaint under the Official Secrets Act. Any private individual has no authority to file such a re-quest, he added.

This was the stage when Justice Mazhar raised the key question: “If cases are transferred from military courts to ATCs, from what point would the trial begin? Will it start afresh, or will it be based on the evi-dence recorded during the military trial?”

Justice Amin then asked whether invoking the past and closed transaction doctrine would validate the mili-tary trial. Siddiqi responded that the military trial was challenged under Article 245 of the Constitution.

At this, the judge pointed out that Article 245 was not in effect on May 9 but had been implemented when the petitions were filed. Later, the bench adjourned the case till Tuesday (today).