Attock admin ensures price control during Ramazan

ATTOCK - Administrator Attock Municipality and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Attock, Anil Saeed, have said that the district administration is closely monitoring the prices of all essential commodities during Ramadan and will take strict legal action against traders who do not comply with government-issued prices. They expressed these views during a visit to the special Ramadan market. The Administrator of Attock Municipality conducted a detailed inspection of the market and issued special instructions. He stated that a special market has been organised for public convenience where all essential commodities are available at controlled rates, with all possible measures taken to facilitate the public. Regarding the availability of sugar, he assured that the stock would soon reach Attock, ensuring its provision to the public at affordable rates. The ADCG reiterated that he is closely monitoring food prices during the holy month and directed Attock Municipality staff to utilise all available resources for public convenience.