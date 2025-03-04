Australia and India set for high-stakes Champions Trophy semifinal showdown

LAHORE - Cricketing giants Australia and India are set for a high-stakes clash in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Both teams will be looking to secure a spot in the final, with India riding high on an unbeaten run and Australia banking on their resilience in knockout matches.

Australia havehad a rain-affected campaign, with two of their three matches disrupted by weather. However, they showcased their firepower with a commanding victory over England and were on course for another dominant win against Afghanistan before rain intervened.

Australia’s ability to handle India’s spin attack will be key, with Glenn Maxwell’s aggressive approach against spin a potential game-changer. Despite boasting the highest strike rate (141.49) against spin among ODI batters since 2022, Maxwell’s inconsistency (average 37.81) could either propel or derail Australia’s hopes.

India, meanwhile, enter the semifinal with supreme confidence, having won all three of their group-stage matches in Dubai. Their adaptability to the conditions and formidable spin attack—potentially featuring up to four top-class spinners—gives them a significant edge. Kuldeep Yadav has been particularly lethal, claiming multiple wickets in two of the three group-stage games, including a crucial 3/40 against Pakistan. With spinners dominating in Dubai, India’s bowling strategy could prove decisive.

Both teams face intriguing selection decisions. Australia have brought in left-arm spinning all-rounder Cooper Connolly to replace the injured Matt Short, and his inclusion seems likely given the conditions. If Australia opt for an extra spinner, Tanveer Sangha might be drafted in alongside Adam Zampa. For India, the big question is whether to field three or four spinners, with Varun Chakravarthy staking his claim after a stunning five-wicket haul against New Zealand.

The semifinal will be played on the same pitch that hosted India’s victory over Pakistan, where spinners thrived more in the second innings. With the surface expected to slow down, the toss could play a crucial role, with the winning captain likely to bat first. A sunny day with temperatures reaching 29°C is forecasted, ensuring ideal playing conditions.

Adam Zampa, the leg-spinner, has admitted to not being at his best but remains a key player in Australia’s attack. His battle against India’s batters will be crucial. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, despite making solid starts in all group matches, is yet to register a big score in this tournament. A crucial knock from him could set the platform for India.A dependable all-rounder, Axar’s finishing abilities have been invaluable. His contributions lower down the order could prove decisive, as seen in the T20 World Cup final.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa acknowledged that he hasn’t been at his absolute best in the tournament but remains confident in his ability to make an impact. “I don’t think I’m bowling at my peak right now, but the beauty of my game is that even when I’m not feeling 100%, I can still contribute and take crucial wickets,” Zampa said. “I’m working on a few things to get back to my best, but my ability to deliver for the team remains unchanged.”

SQUADS

AUSTRALIA: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

1st Semifinal

Aus vs Ind

Match starts at

2:00 PM