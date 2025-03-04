Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Australia win toss, elect to bat first against India in Champions Trophy Semi-Final

4:06 PM | March 04, 2025
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Led by Steven Smith, Australia aims to regain confidence following a challenging phase marked by injuries. Their XI features key players such as Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, entered the contest with strong momentum, having maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul form a formidable batting lineup, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav bolster the bowling attack.

In ODI history, Australia have dominated India with 84 wins in 151 encounters, while India have claimed victory 57 times. However, in Champions Trophy clashes, India holds the edge with two wins from four meetings, compared to Australia’s one.

Form-wise, Australia have endured a mixed run with two losses, a win, an abandoned game, and a no result in their last five matches. India, in contrast, remain unbeaten with five consecutive victories.

With a spot in the final on the line, both teams are set for a high-stakes battle at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

