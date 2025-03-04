Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Bilawal to take up PPP reservations with PM

Bilawal will seek implementation of PPP’s demands within coalition government

Bilawal to take up PPP reservations with PM
SHAFQAT ALI
March 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is all set to discuss his party’s reservations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today or tomorrow (March 4 or 5), close aides said. The meeting was originally expected yesterday but had to be postponed due to Bilawal’s stay in Karachi.

PPP leaders said Bilawal, who was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on March 3, postponed his travel plans and will now reach the capital today. PPP sources said Bilawal was most likely to visit the PM’s House today (March 4) for the rescheduled meeting. “If there is a need, the meeting could be delayed for another day,” said a close aide. The PPP leadership has meanwhile decided to convene a core committee meeting, chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to deliberate on key political developments. The committee will focus on several critical matters, including the ongoing negotiations with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the state of their working relationship. Bilawal will seek implementation of PPP’s demands within the coalition government. The government’s privatization policy and its implications will also be on the agenda. As a major coalition partner in the federal government, the PPP has repeatedly voiced concerns over being sidelined by the PML-N in key decision-making processes.

SHAFQAT ALI

