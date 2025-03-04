CCPO reviews progress on development projects

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office to review performance of the police force in the wake of departmental reforms. The CCPO directed taking legal measures to resolve old enmities between families in the city and instructed investigation officers to ensure prompt relief to the victims of sexual violence under the Anti-Rape Act. The cases related to sexual offenses should be resolved on merit and prioritized to ensure justice to the victims, he stressed. The meeting also reviewed progress on development projects, including the construction of smart police stations. The meeting was briefed that the construction of smart police stations in Johar Town, Shafiqabad, Wahdat Colony, Nishtar Colony and Samanabad has been completed. Additionally, smart police stations in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sundar, Kot Lakhpat, Nawan Kot, Islampura, Batapur, Harbanspura, Lorry Adda, Gajjumata and Shalimar areas were in final stages of completion. It was further informed that the construction work on Nawab Town, Shahdara Town, Shadman, Shadbagh, Shera Kot, Sanda, and Ghalib Market police stations will be completed by the end of this month. The CCPO stressed the timely completion of development projects under the Annual Development Program, ensuring that the benefits of these initiatives should reach the plaintiffs. The meeting was attended by DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed and SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal.