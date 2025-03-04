Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CDA, ICT vow to protect Margalla Hills biodiversity

Monitoring Report
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  On World Wildlife Day, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the rich biodiversity of the Margalla Hills under the leadership of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The Margalla Hills, home to species such as the elusive leopard, the graceful barking deer, and the vibrant Kaleej Pheasant, are a crucial part of the nation’s ecological and cultural heritage. Recognizing the urgent need for conservation, the CDA and ICT administration pledged to intensify efforts to ensure its survival for future generations. Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including government bodies, environmental organizations, and local communities. “The Margalla Hills are a sanctuary for wildlife and a source of pride for our nation. We must work together to safeguard this invaluable natural heritage,” he said. The administration vowed to strengthen partnerships and implement robust conservation strategies to combat threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. It also urged citizens to play their part in protecting biodiversity, highlighting that preserving wildlife is a collective responsibility.   With its lush greenery and diverse wildlife, the Margalla Hills remain a symbol of Islamabad’s natural beauty, underscoring need for continued conservation efforts.

